Kwadwo Asamoah to return for Inter Milan against Borussia Dortmund

The Ghanaian wing-back sat out the Nerazzurri's last fixture, but will be back when they lock horns with the German powerhouse

Kwadwo Asamoah will be back in the Milan starting XI in their Uefa Group F tie against at San Siro, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 30-year-old was an unused substitute in the Nerazzurri's 4-3 win away to in on Sunday.

In his place at left wing-back was Cristiano Biraghi, who was making just his second top-flight appearance this season.

It marks only the second time Asamoah has failed to make Inter's starting XI this term, the first time being a 1-0 league victory over September 25.

Inter's 2-1 defeat to before the international break is their only blemish in Serie A so far this season, and they sit just one point behind the Bianconeri.

It's not the same story in the Champions League however, where they are yet to register a win in Group F, having drawn at home to Slavia Prague on the opening day, before losing away at on matchday two.

Asamoah has played eight times competitively this season, completing 720 minutes.

The six-time Italian champion has averaged 1.5 tackles per game as well as 1.3 interceptions and 1.1 clearances.

His averages pass stand at 42.6 per game with an accuracy of 82.6%.

He is still in talks in the Inter hierarchy over a new contract, with a year left to run on his current deal.