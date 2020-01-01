Kuala Lumpur may be renamed KL Warriors

The City Boys are reluctant to break their bank when they return to the Malaysia Super League next season.

Having performed the first stages of their privatisation/separation exercise alongside almost all Malaysian professional teams this season as instructed by the Malaysian FA (FAM), are now looking to offer up a minority part of the club's ownership.

Their professional team is at the moment still fully owned by the Kuala Lumpur FA (KLFA) according to association secretary-general Nokman Mustaffa, which intends to retain a majority ownership.

"The club company is Kuala Lumpur United Sdn. Bhd. and is led by KLFA for the time being. If there are parties interested in the shares, we are willing to sit down with them.

"We have been in discussions with one interested party, but they want 70 per cent of the shares while we (KLFA) are only willing to sell 30 per cent ownership for now. But we'll discuss this ownership issue with the [KLFA] exco, to see if they're willing to release 70 per cent. We'll have a decision by the end of the year," he explained to the press in Putrajaya on Wednesday, December 16.

He declined to reveal their 2021 roster preparations in detail, apart from the need for the club to limit their spendings in their return to the Malaysia .

"We are retaining 12 players on our roster while promoting six or seven young players to fill in the gaps.

"Paulo Josue is the only foreign player that has been confirmed for next season so far, while the rest are still being discussed. The pandemic has affected our finances and we are willing to discuss [contract extension] if they're willing to take a 20 to 30 per cent paycut," noted Nokman frankly.

He also revealed the club's plan to rebrand itself for the coming season.

"We haven't decided on it yet, but we may take up the name of Kuala Lumpur Warriors, to identify ourselves apart from the M3 side KL Rovers."