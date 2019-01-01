Kristiansund vs Manchester United: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer returns to Norway for the Red Devils' latest friendly, coming hot off the heels of a victory over Tottenham

’s pre-season campaign rolls into Norway on Tuesday for a clash against manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s hometown outfit of Kristiansund at Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo.

The Red Devils have enjoyed strong performances this summer, winning all five of their pre-season clashes to date, including a 2-1 victory over last time out.

They will face a side midway through their domestic season, lying seventh in the Eliteserien, having snapped a four-game winless run by beating Lillestrom 5-2 immediately before their summer break.

Game Kristiansund vs Manchester United Date Tuesday, July 30 Time 6:00pm BST / 1:00pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the US, the match will not be available for broadcast though it will be streamed on MUTV Online.

US TV channel Online stream N/A MUTV Online

In the UK, the match will be shown on MUTV and will be available for streaming at MUTV Online.

UK TV channel Online stream MUTV MUTV Online

Squads & Team News

Position Kristiansund squad Goalkeepers McDermott, Vaikla, Mbaye Defenders Sorli, D. P. Ulvestad, Hopmark, Psyche, Gjesdal, Aasbak, Sivertsen, Coly, Sormo, Williamsen Midfielders Cirak, P.E. Ulvestad, Kalludra, Diop, Isaksen, Solskjaer Forwards Gjertsen, Bye, Olsen, Kastrati, Amang, Hoven, Diatta

Confirmed Kristiansund starting XI: McDermott, Ulvestad, Psyche, Coly, Aasbak, Diop, Cirak, Kalludra, Bye, Gjertsen, Kastrati.

Position Man United squad Goalkeepers De Gea, Grant, Pereira, Romero Defenders Dalot, Jones, Lindelof, Rojo, Shaw, Smalling, Tuanzebe, Wan-Bissaka, Young Midfielders Fred, Angel Gomes, James, Lingard, Mata, Matic, McTominay, Pereira, Pogba Forwards Greenwood, Chong, Martial, Rashford

Confirmed Manchester United starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Jones, Lindelof, Shaw; Matic, McTominay; James, Lingard, Martial; Rashford.

Betting & Match Odds

Manchester United are very strong 1/8 favourites to win this match at Bet365. Kristiansund can be backed at 12/1, while a draw is on offer at 13/2.

Match Preview

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will return to Norway on Tuesday for a special friendly against hometown club Kristiansund at the national stadium.

Questions may continue to circle about Solskjaer’s ability to lift United back among the European elite after a disappointing end to the 2018-19 campaign, but he has overseen a successful summer in charge of the Red Devils, who have won all four of their friendly matches to date.

A young and vibrant squad now takes the relatively short hop to Oslo for what, on paper, is one of their more straightforward matches of their preparation to date.

It will, however, be a special occasion for the manager but particularly his opponents.

“All their players will be looking forward to this as if it’s Christmas Eve,” he told Man Utd’s official website.

The story of Kristiansund is a remarkable one as they have ploughed their way through the Norwegian leagues, having only been founded 15 years ago, first reaching the top flight in 2012.

“Every year for the last 15 years they’ve bettered their results and gone on, they’ve got higher and higher,” Solskjaer said. “They’ve got to get to third or fourth this season to keep that run going so that’s quite an achievement.”

At the halfway point of the Norwegian season, and therefore in the midst of a month-long holiday, Kristiansund will be hard pushed to hit that target. Currently, they lie seventh, five points shy of fourth, albeit with a game in hand.

Their strength is defensive, and indeed there is no side in the whole division that has conceded fewer goals. Scoring, however, has been a greater problem with only 17 registered in 14 matches.

One young man especially keen to find the target will be Noah Solskjaer, Ole’s son, who could make his debut for Kristiansund’s top team in this match.

“Of course, it’s special for him that he’s been training with the first team for the last couple of weeks, he’s just been promoted. He’s had a tough couple of years with operations so he’s getting there,” his dad said of the 19-year-old.

And if he were to score?

“Well done to him but we’ll do as much as we can to stop him,” Solskjaer Snr said.

In front of a near-sell-out crowd, this match represents a huge opportunity for Kristiansund and one they will be eager not to miss.