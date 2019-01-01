KP Boateng opens Fiorentina goal account in seven-goal thriller
Kevin-Prince Boateng got off the mark as Fiorentina bowed to a 4-3 defeat to Napoli in Saturday's Serie A opening fixture.
Boateng who joined the Florence-based outfit on a two-year deal this summer, replaced Duan Vlahovic in the 61st minute to make his league debut for Vincenzo Montella's side.
The 32-year-old made an instant impact following his introduction and drew Fiorentina levelled with his maiden strike in the 65th minute.
His effort was not enough to earn the hosts a point at the Stadio Artemio Franchi as Lorenzo Insigne bagged his brace two minutes later.
Senegal and Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly was in action for the entire duration of the encounter while his Algeria teammate Faozui Ghoulam came on as a 71st-minute substitute.
Fiorentina will be hoping to bounce back from the defeat when they visit Genoa for the next Serie A fixture on September 1 while Napoli will battle reigning champions Juventus next Saturday.