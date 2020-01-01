Koulibaly sets Napoli 2019-20 Serie A target, eyes Barcelona victory

The Senegal international is confident the Parthenopeans can secure positive results in their remaining games of the campaign

Kalidou Koulibaly is backing to finish the 2019-20 season well and revealed his side will go all out against in their game.

The Parthenopeans are currently seventh on the league table with 56 points from 35 games, securing a place in the top European competition is all but over as they are 16 points below fourth-placed .

The Stadio San Paolo outfit, however, still have a chance to clinch a place in next season as they are only three points below sixth-placed .

More teams

The Parthenopeans played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash against Barca and Koulibaly believes their league matches, starting with on Saturday, will prepare them to take on the Spanish giants in the second leg in Naples.

"The goal is to finish the season very well and then look for a great result with Barcelona," Koulibaly told Radio Kiss Kiss.

"In the first leg the success in Reggio Emilia gave us the push to start well on the road, tomorrow we will play Sassuolo again and it will be a good test for us.

“They have great dribblers and are a technical team. We will have to be good at taking up space and be more determined offensively.

"We have to acquire a winning mentality to aim at great levels. Now there is Sassuolo and we think about this match. Then we will try to progress well game by game up to Barcelona.

“Winning in Naples is special and unique. Nowhere in the world is there the warmth and passion of this city. We will try to give something important to our fans.

“Now we have three more games that must be played to the maximum strength in order to be ready for the Champions League challenge.

“We must grow and above all improve our mentality. We are not afraid and we will try to face Barcelona on equal terms to play for qualification until the end. "

Koulibaly, who has been linked to Premier League clubs and , has featured in 30 games across all competitions this season for Napoli.

The defender has been with the Parthenopeans since 2014 and was part of the side that won the Supercoppa Italiana and titles.

Koulibaly also played a key role for as they finished as runner-up in the 2019 in .