Koulibaly a winner in Napoli's loss to Liverpool

Koulibaly definitely enhanced his burgeoning reputation further after his excellent display at Anfield

His team's exploits in the Champions League may have come to an abrupt end at Anfield, but for Kalidou Koulibaly it could be the start of a brighter future as he rarely put a foot wrong in what was a commanding display by the defender.

The Senegalese was domineering as he literally held Napoli together in the face of relentless Liverpool pressure led by the dangerous Mohamed Salah. It all went according to plan for the centre-back but he was ultimately undone by a moment of sheer brilliance by Salah which led to the Reds scoring the only goal of the tie. Still many will have noticed what an impressive defender Koulibaly is.

His positional sense is exceptional and for someone of a lanky stature, the man is unusually quick as he competed equally with Salah in a foot race. It is no wonder Manchester United have him on their radar given their history of defensive woes recently. Indeed the Partenopei's resolve might be tested in time to come. Partenopei president Aurelio De Laurentiis previously mentioned how he had to build a wall around the 27-year-old to keep him in Italy. But just how long those walls will be torn down is anyone's guess, but after the display against Liverpool, one can only assume it will be soon.