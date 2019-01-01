Kosovare Asllani becomes first signing for Real Madrid's women's team

The Sweden international left Linkoping on Monday after agreeing to cancel her contract early and has now been announced as the first 'Galatica'

Kosovare Asllani has become the first signing for CD Tacon since it was announced that they will become Real Madrid's women's team in 2020.

Asllani was one of the stand-out players at this summer's Women's World Cup, helping clinch the Bronze medal in .

The 29-year-old leaves her homeland after two-and-a-half seasons back with Linkoping, her first senior club with whom she was enjoying her third spell, to become 's first 'Galatica'.

The Swedish club announced on Monday that they and Asllani had come to an agreement to end her contract five months early, but a new club was not revealed until Thursday's announcement.

"Proud to announce that I'll be the first official signing for Real Madrid/CD Tacon," the midfielder wrote on Twitter.

"Excited to write history, to help build and be part of this team's journey from the very start.

"It'll be a dream to wear the most beautiful jersey in the world starting next season. Hala Madrid."

The midfielder will be a Tacon player until next year, though, after Madrid did not have enough time to rename the club before the 2019-20 season.

They agreed a deal to integrate Tacon into the club as their women's football section on June 25, but the merger will not be officially completed until July 1, 2020.

As part of the deal, the team, who won the Segunda Division last season to win their first ever promotion to the Primera Division, will play their home matches this season at the club's training complex, Ciudad Real Madrid.

Asllani is bound to attract many fans to the ground as a 126-time Sweden international who has won titles in her homeland as well as in with , whom she spent one season with after a four-year stint with another European giant in .

She is expected to be just one of many star names that will be on show for the newly-promoted side this season too.

Speculation regarding a move for international Deyna Castellanos, who was on the three-woman shortlist for The Best FIFA Women's Player in 2017 at just 18 years old, has grown in recent days after she acknowledged fan art on Twitter depicting her as a Real Madrid player.

However, the forward dismissed the rumours for the time being when she announced that she would be returning to Florida State University this autumn to complete her senior year of college.