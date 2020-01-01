Kompany retires from playing aged 34 and takes over as Anderlecht manager

The former Manchester City and Belgium star has agreed to a four-year deal with the Brussels club, after officially ending his time on the pitch

Vincent Kompany has retired from professional football and will take over as manager.

The 34-year-old centre-back returned to the Belgian giants from last summer to take over as player-coach, but gave up managerial duties after a difficult start to the 2019-20 campaign.

Kompany was contracted to the Pro League team until 2022, but he has opted to bring an end to his playing career and replace Frank Vercauteren as manager.

More teams

“I want to fully commit to my role as a coach and need 100% of my time and focus for it,” the international told the club’s website.

“That’s why I’m quitting as a football player. Our ambition and our hunger remains the same. I want to stay with the club for at least four seasons and prove that Anderlecht can play a modern style of football, with results.

“I want to thank Franky for all his help.”

Kompany progressed through the Anderlecht youth system to make his first-team debut in 2003. After winning two league titles, he left to join Hamburg and was snapped up by Manchester City two years later.

The defender won four Premier League titles and the twice during his time with the English side, making 360 appearances in 11 years.

Anderlecht CEO Karel Van Eetvelt is excited to see the club legend take over as coach on a full-time basis, while sporting director Peter Verbeke believes he will advance the team's philosophy.

Article continues below

“As everybody knows, this was always the plan," the club chief said. "It might have come a little sooner than expected, but Vincent committing himself for another four seasons to the club is great news for the club, our supporters and our players."

Verbeke added: “I want to thank Franky for everything he has done for the team. Working with him and Vincent has been a pleasure. Our vision remains identical: a modern and technically refined form of football. That’s what we want to keep working on, from our youth teams to our A-team.”

Anderlecht were eighth in the Belgian top flight when the campaign was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.