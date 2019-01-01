Kohler United embarks on its second year of an iconic partnership with Manchester United

Kohler is adding new sophisticated expressions to your everyday life with the 2019 Manchester United Bathroom Collection

Kohler Co., a global leader in the design and manufacture of kitchen and bath products, and embark on the second year of their iconic partnership with the launch of the 2019 Manchester United Bathroom Collection. At the Kohler United Press Conference this afternoon, Angel Yang, President of Kohler Kitchen & Bathroom APAC, kickstarted the celebrations and was later joined by Bryan Robson, former Manchester United player and football legend, Adam Quek, General Manager and Commercial Director of Kohler Kitchen & Bathroom, SEA and Charoenchipaisarn Kesinee, Marketing Director of Kitchen & Bathroom APAC, to unveil the collection for the very first time at the KOHLER Experience Center in Singapore.

Staying true to the company mission to contribute to a higher level of gracious living for those who experience our products and services. The new collection encapsulates Kohler’s leading edge in bathroom interior design with hints of Manchester United’s classic logo and crest. Created for everyday use, the predominant colours used in the collection are matte and gloss black, a key trend in the market right now and also imperative of the Manchester United club identity. The alternating layers of matte and glossy surfaces exude fashion-forward and superior design. This is supplemented by grey tones and tasteful applications of red to draw focus to key points of user interactions. The collection is suited for both fans who enjoy the accreditation, and general design enthusiasts as it does not detract from the interior design and the whole bathroom experience.

“We are excited to be celebrating this milestone with Manchester United today as we embark on yet another exciting year. The last 12 months have been nothing but eventful as both brands continue to champion our key values of tradition, excellence, and innovation, all while making the world a better place through our various initiatives,” said Angel Yang, President of KOHLER Kitchen & Bathroom APAC.

In their first year of the partnership, Kohler United has achieved remarkable milestones. This includes club facility updates that involved the installation of new products in the team locker room at Old Trafford Stadium and Aon Training Complex and celebrating the Manchester United men team’s 2018 pre-season United States tour with events in Los Angeles and Miami. On the consumer-facing front, #ILoveUnited events world-wide including , , Indonesia and . The replica of the Manchester United locker room in the Shanghai Kohler Experience Centre gave fans an opportunity to have a truly authentic experience and meet legendary players such as Andy Cole, Denis Irwin and Wes Brown. Moreover, the launch of Manchester United home and away kits was a significant moment of this partnership, featuring the first-ever branding on the jersey’s sleeves.

Marking the 20th anniversary of the club’s historic ’99 season for Manchester United, Kohler launched the Treble Collection, curated in partnership with Thomas Lyte, Goldsmiths and Silversmiths to Her Majesty the Queen. Ideal for luxurious bathrooms and private bar spaces, the exclusive collection was forged from solid sterling silver and 24K gold plate, with each vessel and matching Kohler Composed faucet hand engraved with bespoke artwork and numbered for authenticity.

This coming year, Kohler United will continue to develop exciting programmes and initiatives around the world to reach new audiences, inspire fans, and engage with customers in meaningful ways. For the latest partnership updates, fans may visit KohlerUnited.com and Kohler United social channels.