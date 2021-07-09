Koeman 'concerned' about Messi contract situation with Barcelona unable to do a deal

With salary cap issues posing plenty of problems at Camp Nou, a talismanic presence has been allowed to drop into the free agent pool

Ronald Koeman admits to being "concerned" by Lionel Messi's contract situation, with the Argentine superstar still a free agent at present as Barcelona cannot afford to put a new deal in place.

Salary cap issues are posing plenty of problems at Camp Nou, with costs needing to be cut before summer signings and those waiting on fresh terms can officially put pen to paper.

Barca have known for some time that they faced a sizeable headache with six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi, with no extension put in place with him on the back of a push for the exits in 2020.

What has been said?

There is confidence in Catalunya that a deal will be done, but Barca boss Koeman concedes that uncertainty is doing nobody any favours.

The Dutchman told reporters at a golf event: "When everything is not right, you have to be concerned, I have confidence in the president [Joan Laporta] to solve this issue.

"It is important for the club and for the league that the best player in the world remains. Everyone has to make an effort here.

"Laporta told me to be calm, that they are working on the issue and we are confident that he will be there for a few more years."

Koeman added on the need for clarity: "It is important to know which players you are going to have.

"We know there is a limit, we are in the pre-season and work is being done, but we already know that it’s like this until the end and we are used to it."

The bigger picture

Barcelona have convinced Sergio Aguero, Emerson Royal, Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay to make moves to Camp Nou this summer.

They are, however, having to wait on being registered due to the financial difficulties being endured by the Liga giants.

Efforts are being made to offload those on the fringes of a star-studded squad, with the likes of Junior Firpo and Jean-Clair Todibo already departed.

Samuel Umtiti and Miralem Pjanic are among those that Barca are eager to move on, while offers will be listened to for Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho.

