'Kobe Bryant is the reason I wear no. 24' - Manchester City loanee Adarabioyo

The 22-year-old paid an emotional tribute to the fallen NBA legend and desrcibed him as the inspiration behind his shirt number

centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo has described Kobe Bryant as the reason behind the number 24 on the back of his shirt.

The loanee made the revelation in his tribute to the LA Lakers icon who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday alongside his daughter and seven other people on board.

Bryant started his LA Lakers career wearing the no. 8 shirt and later switched to no. 24 for his final 10 years at the club - a number Adarabioyo sees as inspiration and he has been wearing it since he made his professional debut for Manchester City in 2016.



He also wore the number during his season-long loan at West Bromwich Albion last campaign and currently wears no. 24 at Blackburn.

Bryant's tragic death shook the entire world and many African football stars flooded social media with emotional messages to the bereaved family.

Adarabioyo, in his tribute, described Bryant as "the definition of a winner" whose legacy will not be forgotten.

“Still can’t believe we’ve lost Kobe and his daughter. This man was the definition of a winner and someone I looked up to for inspiration throughout my life,” Adarabioyo wrote on Instagram.

“The reason I wear 24 on the back of my shirt is because of him. My deepest condolences go out to all the family and friends of those affected by this tragedy. Kobe, your legacy will live on forever.”