Klopp's boisterous behaviour on Liverpool sidelines is not for show – Milner

The German tactician's honesty and energy is essential for the Reds, says an experienced performer who is still taking important lessons at Anfield

James Milner believes Jurgen Klopp's exuberant touchline antics are part of an authentic package that helps drive forward.

The Reds triumphed in the Champions League for their maiden trophy under manager Klopp last season and have won their opening eight Premier League games this term to stir hopes of a first top-flight title since 1990.

Routinely challenging for major silverware makes for a significant improvement from where Liverpool were when Klopp took over in October 2015, the club then languishing in 10th.

Animated celebrations and sideline theatrics have gained him admirers and critics while becoming a hallmark of his managerial make-up, but midfielder Milner insists the behaviour is genuine.

"The biggest thing with the manager is that what you see is what you get," Milner told Liverpool's official website.

"He doesn't have one front for the cameras and then he's completely different with the players.

"He's honest with the players and he lives every minute of it. He's on the side and he's bouncing around, he wants to be out there. That energy's big for us when we're down.

"He seems to judge it right, when to put an arm round the shoulder after a game.

"If we haven't played well or something he knows what to say at half-time, or if you need a rocket he'll give you that as well.

"He seems to judge those situations very well."

Now 33, ex- international Milner is the most senior member of Klopp's squad.

The versatile former man understands his role is to pass on knowledge to the next generation but also to continue learning from his highly regarded manager.

"You've always got to try to improve as much as you can, so I'll go into every training session, every day, with that mindset that you never know anything," he said.

"I'm sure the manager's learned things and he's been in football a lot longer than me.

"I think if you've got the mindset where you think that you know everything, you're going to be struggling."