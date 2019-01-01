'Klopp will be keen for Brewster to join Leeds' - Liverpool will see Bielsa benefits, says Whelan

The highly-rated forward is being linked with a loan move away from Anfield in January and one former striker thinks Elland Road would be a good fit

Jurgen Klopp “will be keen for Rhian Brewster to join Leeds”, claims the club's former striker Noel Whelan, with the young forward expected to “learn” from Marcelo Bielsa.

A January loan move is being mooted for an exciting frontman.

At just 19 years of age, Brewster is struggling for regular game time at Anfield amid fierce competition for places.

are eager to ensure that his development is not stunted, with a spell away from Merseyside expected to aid his progress .

Leeds are said to be in the mix , with the Championship promotion hopefuls eager to bolster their attacking unit.

Whelan believes there is a deal to be done, with there benefits to be found for all concerned.

He told Football Insider : “There is obviously interest from Leeds in Brewster and I’m sure there are a queue of clubs wanting to take him. But Leeds have a good chance, definitely.

“A huge thing in Leeds’ favour is that Marcelo Bielsa is a great coach and Leeds play in a similar way to Liverpool – build out from the back, press from the front, high energy, smooth passing combinations and an aggressive playing style.

“That’s how Leeds signed Jack Harrison from Man City. Jurgen Klopp will be aware of that, and how Harrison has developed under Bielsa.

“Klopp will be keen for Brewster to join Leeds and learn under Bielsa. It’s probably in Klopp’s mind to send him to a team that play a similar style of football to Liverpool, and that’s where Leeds will fit the bill.

“The issue is how much game time he would have, as Patrick Bamford is the number one centre-forward at Leeds.”

One promising Premier League forward has already endured a tough time at Leeds this season.

academy graduate Eddie Nketiah was considered to be quite a coup when he sealed a season-long loan switch from Emirates Stadium.

That agreement could, however, be cut short in January – allowing Bielsa to bring in Brewster – with another U-21 international seeing just 15 appearances and no Championship starts.

Nketiah has recorded five goals, but Arsenal were hoping for more from a deal with a side looking to force their way back into the Premier League.