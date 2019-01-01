Klopp wants Gerrard to be his Liverpool successor

The current Reds boss is hoping that a club legend will return to Anfield once the day comes for him to walk away from a role on Merseyside

Jurgen Klopp wants Steven Gerrard to be his successor at , with the German already helping out the current boss in any way he can.

The man occupying the Anfield hot-seat at present is tied to a contract through to 2022.

There has been talk of Liverpool looking to put an extension in place, but Klopp has stopped short of entering into discussions as he endeavours to keep focus locked on the present.

He is aware that it is never wise to plan too far ahead in the cut-throat world of modern football.

The 52-year-old has also suggested that he will be in need of a break once his commitments in a demanding role on Merseyside come to a close.

Whenever the day comes for him to walk away, either through choice or necessity, then Klopp is hoping to see the baton passed to a Liverpool legend who has shown plenty of promise during a first managerial position at Ibrox.

He is already working alongside one Reds icon in the form of non-executive director Kenny Dalglish, but would like to see Gerrard return to his roots when a job vacancy opens up.

Quizzed by FourFourTwo on future plans and what it is like to have Dalglish around at Anfield, Klopp said: “Kenny and Stevie have both been a really big support from day one.

“Second, my position as a manager has nothing to do with the people around me. If Liverpool were to sack me tomorrow, then maybe Kenny would be the first choice to replace me, but they would probably bring Stevie down from Glasgow.

“If you ask who should follow me, I’d say Stevie. I help him whenever I can.

“If someone gets your job, it’s not about them, it’s about you not being good enough.

“I’m old enough to know that I give this job everything. I’m not a genius, I’m not perfect, but I give the club 100 per cent. If that’s enough, great. If it’s not, then it’s just the problem of the situation.

“I’m not jealous, I’m not sceptical. I’m completely open. If you want my help, you’ll get it.

“My family often thinks that I’m too quick to open up, but I think being any other way is a waste of time. I love life, I love my job, I like most people – that’s how it is.”

Klopp has been a stunning success at Liverpool since being appointed as successor to Brendan Rodgers in October 2015.

He has turned the Reds into serious contenders for the Premier League title, while a long wait of major silverware was ended in 2018-19 as glory was secured in Madrid.