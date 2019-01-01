Klopp: Usually I'm half-p*ssed 20 mins after the game!

The Liverpool boss has his first trophy with the Reds, after claiming Champions League glory, but had no drink to toast with during the celebrations

manager Jurgen Klopp is accustomed to winning trophies, but a crown is his first with the Reds and he admits he is normally “half-p*ssed” during the celebrations.

A long wait for major silverware at Anfield is finally over after seven years.

Klopp had led his side to three major finals prior to a meeting with in Madrid, only to come unstuck in all of them.

He now has tangible success to support the progress he has overseen on Merseyside, with Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi finding the target in a 2-0 win over Spurs.

Jubilant scenes from the Reds players and coaching staff greeted the final whistle at Wanda Metropolitano, but there were no alcoholic beverages to be found.

Former boss Klopp told BT Sport when quizzed on the lack of beer in his hand, which is customary in his native : “I don't know, it's usually 20 minutes after the game and I'm already half-pissed, I didn't even get a water.”

While having no drink to toast success with, the Liverpool tactician is delighted for everyone connected with the club.

He added: “I'm so happy for the boys, the people on the pitch.

“I'm so happy for my family, they suffer every year when we go to a final, every game we lose so they deserve it more than anybody.

“Did you ever see a team like this? Fighting with absolutely no fuel in the tank any more.

“Both teams changing offensively and all that stuff, you have a goalkeeper who makes difficult things look easy, very nice, thank you very much.

“It's unbelievable. Maybe the best night of my life.”

Klopp’s evening was got off to the best possible start with the award of a penalty inside the opening 30 seconds.

Moussa Sissoko was adjudged to have handled inside the box, allowing Salah to convert from the spot.

Spurs tested the reflexes of Alisson on a few occasions as they sought a route back into the game, but Liverpool were rarely troubled and wrapped up a sixth European Cup success three minutes from time.

Klopp added on finally silencing those who have questioned his lack of silverware in English football: “It took a while. We tried a lot of times.

“It's important for our development, our improvement.

“We are doing good steps, but people say 'oh yeah why don't you win anything?' But this little mark helps a lot. Now we can carry on working. Our owners never put pressure on us. They're only supportive.”