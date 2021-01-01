'No massive rebuild' - Klopp rules out major changes at Liverpool despite miserable Premier League season

The Reds boss believes having a full squad available will make the difference to his struggling champions

Jurgen Klopp insists his Liverpool squad does not require a summer rebuild, despite their miserable Premier League campaign.

The Reds’ title defence has veered badly off course after a promising start, with injuries and loss of form catching up with the 19-time champions. At present, they sit sixth in the table, five points off even a top-four spot. They have lost their last four league matches, three of them at Anfield, and won just two of their last 11 since Christmas.

They travel to Sheffield United, the league’s bottom club, on Sunday knowing anything less than a win would prove costly, and with questions surrounding the make-up of Klopp’s injury-hit squad growing louder and louder.

What’s been said?

Speaking on Friday, Klopp told reporters: “What is a rebuild? Ten out, 10 in? Changes to the [starting] XI? Which XI?!

“I don’t think it’s a time for a massive rebuild, like six or seven out, running contracts but trying to get rid of them and bring in all new faces.

“This squad, this year, didn’t have the chance to play together once, really. I think it would make sense to have a look at that!

“But on top of that yes, little readjustments will happen. Reacting to the situation but at the same time planning for the future. I’m not sure if we can do that in the summer, to be honest, but that’s what we will try.”

What else did Klopp have to say?

Klopp was also asked about the challenge facing his side as they look to secure Champions League football for next season.

He said: “There is no lack of motivation. Difficult situations always fired me up, as opposed to the other way round.

“It’s clear that winning game after game after game is nicer, absolutely, but this is a different time, a different season for us, for plenty of reasons. We have to fight through this and we will.

Article continues below

“Maybe the important message is; we are still Liverpool. That’s what we feel. You are not only Liverpool when you win 20 games in a row or don’t lose a home game for ages. No, we are still Liverpool, and that’s exactly what I know, what I live, what I love, and what gives me the energy.

“I’m not only here for the big celebrations or whatever. I’m here to do the work, and if it’s necessary then the dirty work, the hard work. No problem.”

Further reading