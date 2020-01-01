'Klopp makes sure everyone keeps their feet on the ground' - Liverpool boss determined to avoid complacency, says Wijnaldum

The midfielder has offered an insight into the German's meticulous approach behind the scenes, with a focus placed on "one game at a time"

Jurgen Klopp is constantly taking steps to maintain the concentration levels within his squad during their title run-in, says Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Reds have opened up a 22-point lead at the top of the Premier League this season, having won 25 of their opening 26 fixtures.

If they beat West Ham at Anfield on Monday, Liverpool will equal 's record of 18 successive top-flight wins, while extending their unbeaten record to 44 matches.

Klopp's men have already picked up Super Cup and Club World Cup silverware in 2019-20, and could end up completing an unprecedented quintuple if they continue to progress in the and .

Wijnaldum says Klopp is determined to prevent any complacency from creeping in heading into a hectic period of fixtures, with high standards being adhered to vigilantly on and off the pitch.

"Nobody [here] will say that it's difficult to have the focus on one game at a time," Wijnaldum told Liverpool's official website. "You just want to do it as well as possible.

"We also have a manager who puts us with both feet on the ground when we have a moment when we're not concentrated on something like that.

"We also have a team that wants to be as successful as possible. For that, you need 100 per cent concentration and give effort every time on the pitch.

"Off the pitch, when you need treatment and those things, everyone is busy with doing as good as possible. That's what helps us and we help each other and try to keep each other sharp.

"I think that's why we have the run we have right now because we are just focused on doing even better than before."

Liverpool will be aiming to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat against in the Champions League when they come up against West Ham.

The Reds suffered only their third loss across all competitions this season in the first-leg round of 16 clash at Wanda Metropolitano, but will still be favourites to progress when the teams meet again at Anfield on March 11.

Wijnaldum is expecting another testing examination against the Hammers, who Liverpool overcame 2-0 in the reverse fixture at the London Stadium back in January.

"It's going to be a difficult game," he added. "When we played away it was already a difficult game – they dropped deep, they made it difficult for us to play our football. I think they're going to try to do that again.

"Every situation is different, we just have to deal with the situation we will be in at that moment."