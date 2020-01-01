Klopp is the best coach in the world right now - Adrian

The Reds shot-stopper says the German's achievements at Anfield over the past year means he is currently without compare

goalkeeper Adrian believes Jurgen Klopp is currently the best manager in the world, even eclipsing boss Pep Guardiola.

Klopp has transformed the fortunes of the Anfield club since taking charge in the autumn of 2015.

The German led the Reds to success last season and has already captured the European Super Cup and Club World Cup this campaign .

The Merseysiders also look well set to end their 30-year wait for a domestic league title, with the club currently 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand.

Adrian, who joined Liverpool from West Ham on a free transfer last summer, says the squad have complete faith in Klopp’s methods and his achievements over the past year means he should be considered the best in the world, even better than Guardiola, who won the domestic treble with City last season and has collected 28 trophies during his managerial career.

“He (Klopp) is the captain of the boat,” the 33-year-old told the Mail . “The players are working and fighting together and he tries to give us solutions to problems and makes us feel the team is more important than any individual. It doesn't matter who plays or not - everybody is ready to win.

“I would say he's the best right now. Everyone is behind him, we are like a rock and it's difficult to break a rock. The fans, the people around us, everyone is a family because we take care of each other.

“Obviously Guardiola had a great time at , they won everything, but now I think Liverpool has great momentum. We need to keep going but also enjoy this really nice moment for us.”

Despite joining the club as a backup, Adrian has made 13 appearances for Liverpool this season after first choice goalkeeper Alisson suffered a calf injury in August.

The Spaniard is expected to make a 14th appearance in Sunday’s FA Cup third round clash with Merseyside rivals Everton , with Klopp likely to rest a number of his first-team after a hectic Christmas period.

The former stopper again credits Klopp’s man-management skills for making him feel like a valued member of the squad since his arrival, even when on the bench.

“From the beginning I felt like a No.1 as well,” he added. “We are fighting for the same spot and I never feel like I am a second goalkeeper forever, so I am always ready when the manager needs me.”