Klopp hits out at 'dangerous' dry pitch after Cardiff win

The Reds boss revealed that his team were ready for the parched turf, but still believes that it posed a hazard for the table-toppers

Jurgen Klopp revealed how 's attention to detail meant they opted not to cut the grass at Melwood in preparation for their trip to - but he was nevertheless displeased with the surface.

The Reds returned to the Premier League summit with a 2-0 triumph in the Welsh capital on Sunday, Georginio Wijnaldum opening the scoring in the 57th minute before James Milner's late penalty wrapped up the points.

Liverpool not only had to overcome a dogged home side but also a dry pitch and warm conditions, though they were not caught out by the playing surface thanks to Klopp's pre-match plans at the training ground.

The Merseyside club now have 88 points, already their highest ever total in a Premier League campaign with three fixtures still to go.

"Yesterday we didn't cut the grass at Melwood and didn't water it," Klopp told Sky Sports.

"Obviously it's how people do it, so we trained on it and it helped, because it's so difficult, so different.

"I didn't want to come here and be surprised by it, so we trained already for one hour and 10 minutes on a dry pitch, so the boys were used to it.

"It's not about it not being possible, you just have to be ready for things not to happen quickly and not to get frustrated.

"We deserved the three points, it's an outstanding moment and 88 points is pretty special. This team deserves it."

Despite the positive result, Klopp reiterated that he was not happy with the condition of the turf on Sunday.

“Dry pitches are dangerous for players injury-wise. If you run and stop in a moment it [injury] can happen. You know why people leave a pitch dry — I don’t have to say that," he fired to reporters.

“The ball doesn’t roll that quick. If you ask footballers what do you want they will say a wet pitch, you can slide better, everything.



“I spoke about it at and was told I was a sore loser. This time we were prepared. We learned from our mistakes in the past.



“It doesn’t make football easy when the pitch is that dry, it is dangerous as well. You have to stay patient and calm, you have to stay 100 per cent on set pieces.



“We trained on a bone dry pitch to get used to it.”