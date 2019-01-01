Klopp fears Gomez may require surgery as Liverpool defensive crisis continues

The defender is one of several absentees as the Reds backline remains shorthanded with the title push heating up

Jurgen Klopp says he fears that Joe Gomez may require surgery on a fractured leg as hopes of an early comeback have disappeared.

Gomez suffered a fracture to his lower leg against Burnley in December and has been out of action ever since.

Despite the two-month absence, issues still remain as the defender has yet to return to training amid concerns over the healing process.

With Dejan Lovren also likely to miss Monday's meeting with West Ham, Liverpool's backline crisis continues.

“I don’t know. We will see. It is possible, probably," Klopp said of Gomez's possibility for surgery.

“It is not exactly going how we want, that’s how it is. He needs more time. We will see exactly how we do it.

“There were different moments when we thought we could do this or that. It will take time. We can not say more.”

After a return from suspension, James Milner is back to provide cover at right-back as Trent Alexander-Arnold continues to recover from injury.

Milner is expected to start against West Ham after Jordan Henderson was thrust into the role in the 1-1 draw with Leicester as the club remain short at the position after loaning out Nathaniel Clyne to Bournemouth.

Still, Klopp says he has no regrets in letting Clyne go while adding his is comfortable with his options.

“I can imagine people think that but I don’t think about it,” Klopp said.

“In the moment we did it there were different reasons. Then an hour later people could say ‘why did you do that?’

“Milly got suspended and Trent injured or the other way around. Is that perfect? I don’t think so.

“You make the decision in the moment you have to and then people judge it later.

“Hendo did well there. We all know how good Clyney is, but would he have had more offensive influence in the game? I don’t know. Defensively, I did not see a mistake from Hendo.”