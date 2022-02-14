Klopp's new dilemma: Liverpool's squad depth means tough decisions lie ahead

It’s been a while since Jurgen Klopp has found himself in this position.

You know, the one where the headaches are welcome, where the biggest concerns are which top-class players to leave on the bench, and which ones to omit entirely.

For the first time in two and a half years, the Liverpool boss has a full squad to choose from, a full deck of cards to shuffle.

And doesn’t that put the Reds in a great position, heading into the business end of the season?

Klopp was grinning from ear to ear at Burnley on Sunday, and no wonder. “A perfect afternoon,” he called it, and he certainly wasn’t talking about the weather. “We made our shirts dirty,” he added. “I am absolutely satisfied.”

This, Klopp says, is the strongest squad he has ever managed, and it will be fascinating to see how he manages it in the coming weeks and months. Liverpool have four big targets in their sights, and no fewer than 24 senior players vying for places. Difficult decisions await.

At Burnley, for example, there was disappointment for Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones, neither of whom were named in the 20-man matchday squad. Both are fit and available, as are Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi, who were also left at home.

All four have contributed to Liverpool’s cause this season. Gomez has captained the team in the Carabao Cup, Jones had started the last five matches before the weekend, while Origi and Minamino have a dozen goals between them.

But such is the strength of Klopp’s hand right now, that players of big pedigree are having to miss out, while others are having to get used to being part of a rotation policy.

“I can’t remember a situation like this before,” admitted Klopp last week. “We’ve never had everyone available.”

How long that will last, of course, is another matter. Liverpool know better than most how quickly injuries can engulf a squad, and with so many fixtures coming up, it is inevitable that bumps and bruises and strains and pulls will arrive.

For now, though, they can enjoy their embarrassment of riches, and feel secure in the knowledge that even if their initial gameplan fails or stutters, they have players of genuine class to come on and change things.

We’ve seen that in the past 10 days; in the difference Harvey Elliott and Luis Diaz made against Cardiff, perhaps, or the impact of Mohamed Salah in the last 30 minutes against Leicester.

Against Burnley it was Thiago Alcantara emerging from the bench to add a bit more control and a lot more quality to proceedings after the out-of-form Jordan Henderson had struggled through the first hour.

Diogo Jota and James Milner were Klopp’s other substitutes at Turf Moor, meaning Diaz and Elliott weren’t required. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Kostas Tsimikas and Ibrahima Konate also remained unused. For a club criticised so often for its lack of depth, that’s an impressive show of strength.

Klopp’s job will be a little more straightforward this week, with Jones and Gomez likely to return to the squad for the trip to Inter on Wednesday. Unlike in the Premier League, Champions League rules allow teams to name 12 substitutes, five of which can be brought on.

After that Liverpool entertain Norwich and Leeds in the league, before the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley at the end of the month.

Big calls are coming, then. Hearts will be broken, for sure. There will be long faces on the bench in the coming weeks, and even longer faces in the stands. Never mind shirts, it’s the battle for tracksuits which is hotting up at Anfield.

And with everything still to play for, Klopp wouldn’t want it any other way.