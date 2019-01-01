Klopp denies problem with 'emotional' Mane after angry reaction to substitution

The Reds secured an historic win at Turf Moor but the striker was livid after being taken off, a decision which his manager says was not to blame

manager Jurgen Klopp has played down any problems with “emotional” Sadio Mane after the international striker was angry on the bench following being substituted in their 3-0 win over Burnley on Saturday evening.

Mane scored the Reds second goal after a Chris Wood own goal opened the scoring. Roberto Firmino scored the final goal.

Mane appeared to be upset with team-mate Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian didn’t pass to him in the move just before he was taken off. Mane was calmed down by Firmino after a fiery outburst.

Klopp refused to be drawn on the reason for his player’s anger, but did say it was not down to his being withdrawn from the action.

“Sadio Mane is an emotional guy, we are all individuals,” the German coach said after the game.

“Something went not like he wanted, it is not the substitution. We will clarify it in the dressing room.”

Liverpool’s win was their 13th in a row in the Premier League, setting a club record for consecutive top-flight triumphs.

Klopp conceded that ’s approach disquieted his team, but was full of admiration for the way his team handled the pressure and dictated the game as time wore on.

"We were brilliant, there were so many 50/50 situations because of the long balls but we played early balls in behind as well,” he added

“In moments we played really, really good football. Everything was there.

"We were a bit lucky with the first goal but we forced that situation. We controlled the game as much as you can.

“[Chris] Wood and [Ashley] Barnes fight so hard for these balls, and we defended it really well. We were aggressive but gave away no fouls, we worked our socks off.”

While he pointed out Burnley’s physical prowess Klopp was at pains to point out

they played good football at times.

He was also aware that this type of game can prove difficult, and praised his team’s concentration in avoiding slipping on a potential banana skin.

"Burnley play football as well, we had opportunities to score on the counter attack, you have to prepare the trigger. This sort of a game is a real challenge for our concentration. You have to be ready.”