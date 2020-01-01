'Klinsmann took Bayern into modern times – and not with Buddha statues!' - former analyst sets record straight over Munich career

The former striker turned coach had a forgettable spell at Sabener Strasse all told, but he did lay the groundwork for future achievements

Jurgen Klinsmann's former chief analyst, Michael Henke, has said that the icon pulled into modern times during his spell as head coach at the club, and took aim at the stories regarding miniature Buddha statues being installed at the training ground.

Klinsmann spent just one season in the dugout in Munich, eventually being sacked before the end of the 2008-09 campaign – a season that Philipp Lahm would go on to call 'a failure' in his autobiography.

Indeed, the long-serving former right-back even claimed players would meet before kick-off to discuss strategy due to Klinsmann's poor grasp of tactics.

Perhaps the most famous anecdote from the German's time at the Allianz Arena however is the arrival of four porcelain Buddha figurines at the club's training ground, a move that was panned by many, but Henke credits Klinsmann with modernising the club in a huge way.

“He brought a lot of fresh ideas – and I don't mean the Buddha statues on the roof!” Henke told Goal and SPOX. “He pushed for the renovation of the club's buildings, made sure the players had a good diet on the training ground and gave them the chance to work with a psychologist.

“He wanted the club to form its own TV studio and wanted to build a new analysis department. He led FC Bayern into modern times and the club still benefits from that today. He started a lot of things that would be unthinkable to leave out today.”

Henke, who has filled various roles in various countries across the world including , and , is well placed to discuss the intricacies of sporting projects and how they are approached across the globe.

Indeed, his time spent in the Chinese with Shanghai Shenhua left him frustrated due to the exorbitant transfer fees being spent on players he felt were the wrong fit for the league's long-term growth, but rather bought to boost short-term ticket sales.

“Getting international influence is a positive thing but the Chinese approach is ridiculous, the wrong kind of players were bought,” Henke said.

“I kept telling the directors at my club: 'If you want to spend so much money on players from abroad, spend it on players who will make the Chinese players better, not just to score goals. Don't buy strikers from South America, but buy defenders from Scandinavia'.

“You could tell that so many players from abroad were only there to make money. Demba Ba and Obafemi Martins were top professionals from abroad who were very well respected within the team.

“But there were also two Colombians, who took it as a chance to relax and didn't want to push their limits anymore. Players like that do not help Chinese football.”