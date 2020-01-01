King Faisal rubbish controversial reports on Sammy Kuffour and Sulley Muntari

The Kumasi-based club have declared the publications as "palpably spurious, farcical and entirely antithetical"

Premier League side King Faisal have called out certain local media outfits for publishing 'false' quotes about club president Alhaji Karim Grunsah in relation to former Black Stars duo Samuel Osei Kuffour and Sulley Muntari.

The publications reported Grunsah as describing the ex- defender and erstwhile midfielder as "ungrateful" for sidelining the renowned administrator despite helping bring the players into the limelight.

"We have noted with dismay news carried by Adomfmonline.com and other news portals, that suggests Alhaji Grusah as the President of King Faisal FC, tagged Samuel Osei Kuffour and Sulley Muntari as 'ungrateful'," Faisal said in a statement.

"The Communication Department of the team would like to emphatically state that the story is palpably spurious, farcical and entirely antithetical to our President's religious, moral and professional beliefs.

"The impression is calculated to cause embarrassment and public ridicule. The President only eulogised the late Opoku Afriyie, whom he had a very close relationship with but never downplayed the efforts and contribution of the former players of the club.

"We urge the public to disregard this story, borne out of mischief and lies, intended to cause disaffection.

"Alhaji Grusah remains and will forever remain indebted to Samuel Osei Kuffour and the other former players of the club for championing the cause of the club."

Former Bayern Munich ace Kuffour is arguably Faisal's biggest player in history, having gone on to represent Ghana at U17, U20, U23 and senior level, having participated at the World Cup and won the with the Bavarians.

This season, the Kumasi-based side is struggling in the Ghana Premier League as they sit bottom of the table without a win at Matchweek 15.