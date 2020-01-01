Kibu Vicuna: I am happy in India, I can help Indian football

Mohun Bagan head coach Kibu Vicuna is proud of his team's efforts...

Kibu Vicuna's have played scintillating football throughout their campaign.

It is commendable that the coach stuck to his philosophy even after disappointing results at the start of the season. In the end, he was rewarded as Bagan won the title with four games to spare.

"I have never thought of changing my philosophy. I believed in my club. The club management had confidence in me. Even in bad moments, we believed in us. (Therefore) I never thought of changing the style. You must feel the style that you are playing. If you can't feel it, you can't ask your players to play in it.

The Kolkata derby is coming up on Sunday and although the much-anticipated match has lost its sheens as Bagan have already become champions, the gaffer is not ready to throw in the towel.

"Derby is an important game. We will do our best. Now we are enjoying the moment. We have achieved our objective. But we will prepare to win on Sunday. They have a good team and they are in good form as well. The support staff is already preparing for the game."

Vicuna pointed out clean sheets as one of the main reasons for the team's success. He also opined that the league is extremely competitive even though his team managed to wrap up the title with four rounds left.

"It was a very tough competition. We have won most matches by a margin of one goal. We have quality players. But the matches were even. Against Chennai, they were better than us. Again Gokulam also, the opposition played well. The matches were very tough. The key aspect was we were regular (consistent) throughout the league. In the beginning, I thought Gokulam and EB were the toughest. Yes, they are tough and I would like to add Punjab. The away match was very difficult. Subha scored at the last moment. It was very tough.

"I think in the last two matches we played with a lot of pressure. It was pressure because everybody was saying that we have already won the title. In the next few matches, we will play our best football. We won the championship because we played good football.'

With Mohun Bagan set to merge with to form ATK-Mohun Bagan next season and play in ISL, the coach chose has kept his options open.

"I have a contract until the end of the season. You will see what happens next. I am very happy in . I will discuss with my family and then decide. It is not easy to be alone. We have to make a decision. I think I can help develop Indian football. I say this with humility.

"I think Indian football is in a good moment. Teams are growing with better infrastructure. needs to have more patience. Difficult to get results in a short time. I feel that it is always here and now, in India. We need to develop players for two-three years. We need good coaches in academies. Once the player is promoted in Europe, the player is well prepared to be at the professional level. But this is not the case here," signed off the 48-year old.