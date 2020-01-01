Kibu Vicuna - Mohun Bagan controlled the game

The Bagan coach confirmed that Daneil Cyrus has picked up an injury but is yet to get a confirmation on the status of the injury…

’s extended their unbeaten streak to seven matches with a comfortable 3-0 win over on Thursday in Imphal.

Papa Babacar Diawara found himself on the score sheet once again along with Komron Tursonov who came off the bench to score his debut goal for the Green and Maroons.

Mohun Bagan’s Spanish coach said that he is happy that his team played good football and won the game.

“We are very happy because today it was not just about winning the match but also playing good football. We wanted to control the match and I think that we did it. I am very happy with the performance of the team, I am very happy with the players because it was difficult. In 18 days we played five matches.”

Vicuna suggested that at no point did they take NEROCA lightly and suggested that he was pleased to dominate against tough opposition at their home ground.

“We were just focusing on the game. NEROCA have good players. They had a very good chance in a free-kick but they didn’t take the advantage. It is true that we controlled the whole game. Even in the first half, we had many chances to score a second goal.

"We had full respect for them. They had won the last game. They have good players and it was a very good win for us.”

Amidst the positivity surrounding the win, the Spanish boss had bad news for the fans as he confirmed that defender Daneil Cyrus had picked up an injury.