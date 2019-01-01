Muhymeen comfortable with Selangor's underdog tag against JDT

The man in-form for Selangor, Khyril Muhymeen does not mind that the his team is viewed as the underdogs in their semi-final Malaysia Cup tie.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

The man in-form for , Khyril Muhymeen Zambri does not mind that the his team is viewed as the underdogs in their semi-final tie against Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT).

The Red Giants will travel to Larkin to play the first leg match on Saturday, but according to the former Malaysia international, the Red Giants had not been able to train properly in the run-up to the match due to inclement weather.

"It has been raining in the evening for the past week and we haven't been able to train at a 100 per cent. The coach has been trying his best, but JDT has superior facilities and a covered training ground.

"But that can't be an excuse, we need to work hard and push ourselves on Saturday," he remarked when met by Goal right after training on Friday morning.

The 32-year old flanker too is glad to concede the favourites label to Saturday's home team,

"We Selangor prefer to think of ourselves as the underdogs, but we go there higly-motivated. Maybe JDT will be over-confident, who knows?" noted Muhymeen.

"The advantage is with them in the first leg, but a goal for us will swing things in our favour especially when we'll play at home in the return fixture."

After Saturday's match, the return fixture will be played at the Shah Alam Stadium on October 26. The two teams have met twice this season with both matches being won by the Southern Tigers. The last time Selangor won away to JDT was back in 2013.

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account!