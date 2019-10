Khairul Amri calls time on international career

Singapore striker Khairul Amri has decided to call time on his international career after 132 caps and 32 goals.

The 34-year-old will be remembered as one of the most lethal marksman the Republic has ever produced as he has scored some of the most crucial goals for the Lions.

Amri currently plies his trade in the Malaysian with Felda United, after leaving earlier this year.