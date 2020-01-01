Kgatlana continues goalscoring run as Eibar end winless run

The South Africa international was the heroine of Iker Dorronsoro's team in their narrow win at Sevilla on Wednesday

Thembi Kgatlana continued her fine goalscoring run in the Spanish Primera Iberdrola encounter with her strike in 's 1-0 win over at Estadio Jesus Navas on Wednesday.

Since joining the Unbe Sports Complex outfit this summer, the international had scored three goals and provided three assists in their previous seven outings despite starting only thrice.

The 24-year-old delivered another scintillating performance for Iker Dorronsoro's team against Sevilla and her solitary strike was enough to condemn Cristian Toro's side to back-to-back defeats.

More teams

The South African appeared as a substitute for the fifth time in eight games, having failed to score in two starting roles, first in the 2-2 draw at Huelva before a 4-2 loss to Deportivo La Coruna.

The 2018 African Women's Footballer of the Year played a significant role in her side's third victory of the campaign as Honoka Yonei set her up to bag the late winner three minutes from time.

Kgatlana's goal was her fourth in eight outings for Eibar as she featured for 31 minutes after replacing 's Charity Adule. Equatorial Guinea's Ruth Alvarez lasted the final 31 minutes.

Article continues below

On the other hand, Nigeria's Toni Payne lasted for 73rd minute, while Namibia's Zenatha Coleman featured for the last 32 minutes but could not rescue Sevilla from their second defeat on the bounce.

The victory moves Eibar to 11th on the Spanish log with 11 points from nine matches, while Sevilla's defeat left them one point above their visitors.

The Gunsmiths will aim to build on their latest win at home against on December 13, while Sevilla are expected to welcome on the same day.