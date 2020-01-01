Kevin-Prince Boateng’s Fiorentina bag 1-0 home win over SPAL

The Ghanaian forward made his fourth straight league appearance as La Viola took all three points on their home turf

Kevin-Prince Boateng played for the entire first-half in ’s 1-0 win over at the Artemio Franchi on Sunday.

La Viola started the new year with a 1-1 draw away to last weekend, and thus needed to make victory on home soil over the top-flight’s bottom-placed count.

It looked like it was going to be another disappointing draw until centre-back German Pezzella popped with the sole goal of the match in the 82nd minute.

Boateng only featured in the first 45 minutes, contributing 17 touches, seven accurate passes (53%) and one key pass, before being replaced by Dusan Vlahovic.

Though the 32-year-old international was flagged for offside once, he was very strong in the air, winning two of three aerial duels, while also making one clearance.

Sunday’s victory moves Fiorentina above on the Serie A log to 14th place, with a tough away trip to coming up next Saturday.

Boateng’s only league goal this season came against the Partenopei on matchday one, which ended in a 4-3 defeat.