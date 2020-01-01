Kevin-Prince Boateng helps Besiktas maintain Champions League hopes with victory over Fenerbahce

The Ghana international was in action as the Black Eagles extended their winning run to three games at Vodafone Park

Kevin-Prince Boateng helped maintain their hopes with a 2-0 victory over in Sunday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

The 33-year-old joined the Black and Whites from in January on loan and has been in fine form for the side.

The international was afforded his sixth start and 11th league appearance at Vodafone Park and made an impressive contribution in the encounter.

Boateng had an 88% successful pass rate in the match, made one tackle and won one aerial contest to help his side secure all three points.

Besiktas played most of the game with a one-man advantage after Fenerbahce were reduced to 10 men following the red card received by Vedat Muriqi in the 26th minute.

The advantage did not count much in the first half as they were frustrated by the solid defensive displays by the Yellow Canaries, failing to find the back of the net.

After the restart, however, Domagoj Vida opened the scoring for the Sergen Yalcın’s side in the 63rd minute after he was set up by Tyler Boyd.

Seven minutes later, Gokhan Gonul doubled the Black and Whites’ lead after benefitting from Caner Erkin’s assist, which was enough to seal the victory.

Boateng featured for 59 minutes before he was replaced by Mali international Abdoulay Diaby while his teammate and international Mohamed Elneny, who is on loan from Premier League club , featured for the duration of the games.

The victory boosted Besiktas’ hopes of nicking a Champions League ticket, as it reduces their gap to second-placed Trabzonspor to three points.

Boateng has scored three league goals and provided one assist for the Black and Whites since his January move and will hope to make a more significant contribution when his side takes on Genclerbirligi on July 25.