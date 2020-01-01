Kevin-Prince Boateng draws curtain on Besiktas loan spell

The Ghanaian forward has brought an end to his temporary stay at Vodafone Park

Kevin-Prince Boateng has taken to social media to bid his farewell to fans as his loan spell with the Turkish Super Lig giants ends.

The 33-year old joined the Black Eagles from in January and made a total of 11 top-flight appearances, scoring three goals and providing an assist.

He scored on his debut in a 3-0 win over Gaziantep, followed by another in a 2-2 draw with Trabzonspor.

After the restart of the league from lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Boateng provided an assist in a 3-1 defeat by Kayserispor before finding the back of the net in a 3-2 win over Kasimpasa having come on for the injured Gokhan Gonul towards the end of the first half.

“I just want to thank the big Besiktas family very, very much for making me feel at home from the first minute. I will really miss you every moment and you will always be in my heart,” Boateng posted on Instagram.

His last outing came in a 2-0 win over Istanbul rivals who finished with 10 men.

The result moved Besiktas into fourth place which is the final European qualification spot. As they are four points ahead of fellow Istanbul rivals , Sergen Yalcin’s men are guaranteed a spot in the next season heading into the final round of matches this weekend.

They end the season with a trip to Genclerbirligi, having won the reverse fixture 4-1 on December 27, 2019, the Turkish capital club finishing with nine men.

Boateng is unlikely to feature in this final game as he is ruled out with an injury after coming off in discomfort in the victory over Fenerbahce, playing 59 minutes before Mali winger Abdoulay Diaby replaced him.

In the 11 games the international played, Besiktas lost three times, winning six and drawing two. He missed games against Rizepor, Denizlispor and Yeni Malatyaspor, all of them ending in 2-1, 5-1 and 1-0 wins respectively.

Boateng returns to Fiorentina where he played 14 times in the first half of the season, scoring just once which came on the opening day in a 4-3 defeat at home by .

He signed for the Viola from last summer, spending the second half of the 2018-19 season on loan at where he made four appearances in all competitions and won the title.

Boateng’s deal with Fiorentina runs until June 2021.