'I just wanted to have fun' - Kevin-Prince Boateng recounts stint with Las Palmas and Barcelona

The Ghanaian forward made 35 appearances across spells with the Canary Islands and Catalonia outfit.

Kevin-Prince Boateng has narrated his time in with Las Palmas and , saying he "just wanted to have fun".

Having already played for , Hotspur, , Portsmouth, and , the 33-year-old international joined La Union Deportiva for the 2016-17 season.

He scored 10 goals in as the Gran Canaria outfit finished an impressive 11th having gained promotion from the second tier for that season.

"In Spain, I was at a point in my career that everyone was wondering how I was," Boateng said in an Instagram Live session with Thierry Henry.

"I went there without a goal, I just wanted to have fun and play football. When it becomes work, football loses a little love.

"I asked where Las Palmas was and when they replied Gran Canaria, I thought "but are they holidays or football?"

After one season with Las Palmas, Boateng went on to play for and before joining Barcelona in the second half of the 2018-19 season.

He became the first Ghanaian to feature for the club, playing four times and winning the La Liga title.

"Barcelona is fantastic, I was 32 years old, I was back on the big stages. It was unbelievable," Boateng continued.

"When I signed I had the car keys with my name, then I had the press conference.

"The only player who can win all the games, is [Lionel] Messi."

Boateng is presently on the books of Turkish Super Lig side , on loan from outfit .