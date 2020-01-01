Kessie scores to lead AC Milan to victory against Udinese

The Ivory Coast international registered his second goal of the season to help his side continue their winning form at Stadio Friuli

Franck Kessie was on the scoresheet as secured a 2-1 victory over in Sunday’s game.

The 23-year-old midfielder was handed his fifth league start and shone, helping the Red and Blacks to extend their unbeaten run.

Kessie played in front of the back-four along with international Ismael Bennacer in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

The San Siro outfit started the game on an impressive note, dictating the pace and dominating the possession in the opening 30 minutes.

They were soon rewarded for their efforts when Bennacer sent in a well-taken cross into the box which was controlled by Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the 39-year-old set up Kessie, who fired home his effort.

Udinese made a spirited effort to level proceedings before the half-time break but were resisted by AC Milan’s defence.

After the restart, Luca Gotti’s men continued to press for an equalizer and got it in the 48th minute when Alessio Romagnoli brought down Ignacio Pussetto in the area.

Rodrigo De Paul swiftly dispatched the resulting penalty into the back of the net to bring his side back into contention in the encounter.

Ibrahimovic then scored the all-important winning goal with seven minutes left to play when he fired an overhead-kick beyond the reach of goalkeeper Juan Musso.

Kessie featured for the duration of the game, made 105 touches, the highest from any player in the encounter, and had a 92% successful pass rate besides his goal.

Bennacer, meanwhile, played for 57 minutes in his sixth league appearance for Stefano Pioli’s men in the current campaign before he was replaced by Sandro Tonali.

The victory helped AC Milan to extend their lead at the top of the league, having now secured 16 points from six games.

Kessie, who has two goals in 11 appearances across all competitions this season will hope to continue his fine performances when Milan take on in a game on November 5.