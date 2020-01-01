ISL: Kerala Blasters to sign Real Kashmir's Ritwik Das

Kerala Blasters have roped in a midfielder from I-League side Real Kashmir...

(ISL) club are all set to sign 23-year-old midfielder Ritwik Das from , Goal can confirm.

The player, who hails from West Bengal. has spent two seasons at the Kashmir-based club and has been an impressive performer for David Robertson's team.

Das has played over 900 minutes for the Snow and was more of a first-team face during the team's 2019-20 campaign. He made 11 appearances for the team last season, out of which six were starts.

Das will be a welcome addition to the Kerala Blasters midfield and will compete for a first-team spot with the likes of Sahal Abdul Samad and Jeakson Singh.

Blasters will have 's title-winning coach Kibu Vicuna in charge of the senior team next season and he has already identified his transfer targets for the summer. The promising Indian midfielder will look to take his professional career to the next level, playing under Vicuna after two good seasons in the I-League.