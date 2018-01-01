ISL: Kerala Blasters part ways with David James

The English coach was sacked by the southern franchise after their 6-1 humiliation in Mumbai…

Kerala Blasters have finally decided to end their association with David James.

The Men in Yellow have been on a winless run in the 2018-19 season of the Indian Super League “(ISL) for 11 matches after winning their opening game against ATK.

This is the second season running when the Blasters have decided to sack the coach mid-way through their campaign. Last season, Rene Meulensteen, who was the former Manchester United assistant coach, was shown the door after a not-so-good start.

Under David James, Kerala have amassed a mere nine points from 12 matches where they drew six, lost five and were victorious just once.

Club CEO Varun Tripuraneni said “The club would like to thank David for his efforts towards the team and wishes him all the very best in his career.”

“I’d like to thank the management, players and all staff for their support during my stint with the club. I wish them the very best for the future. The fans here have been amazing and I’d like to thank them too for a memorable experience.” said David James.

James had guided Blasters to the finals of the ISL in season one where he served them in a dual role of a marquee player-manager. However, his second stint has not gone according to plan despite being given a three-year contract.

The former Liverpool FC goalkeeper was known to tinker with his line-up as he never had a settled first team. Also he would choose not to utilize the full quota of foreign players in several of their games.

It has to be noted that Kerala Blasters have had a new manager at the start of every ISL season so far and it is set to be so next year also.