ISL: Kerala Blasters sign Nongdamba Naorem

After signing Jeakson Singh, Kerala Blasters have added another 2017 U-17 World Cup participant to their ranks...

Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters have wrapped up a deal to sign youngster Nongdamba Noarem , Goal can confirm.

The 18-year-old winger is currently plying his trade at I-League champions Minerva Punjab with whom Kerala Blasters have negotiated a transfer fee.

The Manipur-born youngster has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half year deal and is set to switch sides in the upcoming transfer window which opens on January 1, 2019.

Naorem started one group game for India - the 0-4 loss to Ghana - at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup which was held in India. He came off the bench in the other two group games.

He spent the 2017-18 season on loan at the All Indian Footbal Federation's (AIFF) developmental team Indian Arrows and had also made the headlines for scoring a wonderful solo goal in a 3-0 win against Shillong Lajong in I-League.

Naorem has two appearances for Minerva Punjab this term, both coming off the bench.