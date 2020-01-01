Kenya's Timbe features as Reading FC lose to Chelsea at Cobham

The Premier League side claimed a slim win over the Championship side in a Wednesday meeting

's Ayub Timbe featured for Reading FC in a 1-0 friendly loss against Premier League side at Cobham.

Chelsea won the tie at their training ground as they continue to prepare for their match against on June 21.

The only goal of the Wednesday encounter was scored by Pedro as he struck in the first half in favour of Frank Lampard's Chelsea who are in a race to keep their top-four position.

Reading will host on June 20 as soccer activities are set for resumption in .

Chelsea loanee Matt Miazga featured in the friendly encounter while there was a Cobham return for John Swift, a former Chelsea star.

Meanwhile, Timbe's teammate Matt Miazga has revealed they have had tough training sessions since the return in late May.

“We came back to do individual training a bit earlier. We’ve been put to the test, training really hard… and it’s been hot during these past few weeks! The weather has probably pushed us a bit. We’re fit now, and we’ll keep getting fitter,” Miazga told the club's website.

“I’ve dealt with playing in hot summer months before in – there is nothing like playing in Orlando or Houston with a 4 pm kick-off, humidity, heat, everything in the middle of July and August!

“I haven’t done it in a while, but I’m sure it won’t be too bad. We’re getting used to it and we’ll have some evening kick-offs.”

The defender added Reading will need to fight for maximum points in the remaining matches.

“We are going to need the whole squad – we’ve got a lot of good players and we’ll all be ready to contribute to play a big part in this push for the next nine games,” Miazga continued.

“It’ll be one game at a time. There are nine games, and anything is possible in this league – you’ve seen it throughout the years! For us, we’ll focus first on Stoke City and take it one game at a time, and see where it takes us.”

Timbe and teammates are 14th on the table with 48 points with only goal difference separating them from .