Kenedy leaves Chelsea for Flamengo loan as Emerson nears Lyon move

The Blues will see two players depart as they continue to trim their squad

Chelsea's Kenedy has officially joined Flamengo on a season-long loan, while Goal can also confirm left-back Emerson Palmieri is closing in on a loan move to Lyon.

Before departing, Kenedy extended his contract with Chelsea, the club he joined in 2015 from Fluminense.

Flamengo will pay Chelsea a €500,000 fee to take Kenedy on loan and hold a €10 million (£8.5m/$12m) option to purchase the Brazilian at season's end.

Kenedy's time at Chelsea

After joining from Fluminense in 2015, Kenedy has spent most of his time on Chelsea's books on loan at other clubs.

Kenedy made 14 Premier League appearances for Chelsea in his debut season of 2015-16, the most he has made with the club thus far.

The Brazilian would go on loan to Norwich and then Newcastle before spending the past two seasons in La Liga with Getafe and Granada.

In 2020-21, Kenedy made 28 Liga appearances for Granada, scoring four times.

Emerson nears Lyon switch

Goal can confirm that left-back Emerson is closing in on a season-long loan move to Ligue 1 outfit Lyon.

Like Kenedy, Emerson will also extend his Chelsea contract by one year before he departs.

Emerson joined the Blues from Roma in January 2018, and has been used mostly as a reserve during his time at Stamford Bridge.

