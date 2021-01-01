Kedah's new Singaporean signing Anumanthan eager to take on JDT

After weeks of rumour, Kedah have finally announced the signing of Singapore international Anumanthan Mohan Kumar.

The 26-year old midfielder's signing on a one-year contract was revealed by the club on Saturday, with Anumanthan replacing compatriot Shakir Hamzah in the club's ASEAN player slot.

The Red Eagles are his first ever overseas club, and prior to his move across the Causeway, he had played exclusively in the Singaporean league for , Huogang United and .

In an interview produced by the club's media department, Anumanthan spoke of his eagerness to take part in the coming Malaysia season, to the extent that he has been training on his own prior to linking up with his new club.

"My training didn't start on my first day here. In fact, I didn't rest between the end of my last Singaporean league season and my arrival here. I had started my pre-season on my own, doing weight training five times a week with the Singaporean Sports Council.

"I could have started training full pelt when I got here, if not for the need to familiarise myself with the team first, especially after my seven-day [Covid-19 precautionary] quarantine," revealed the midfielder.

He also spoke of his desire to continue his success story with former head coach Aidil Sharin Sahak, when the Singaporean trainer was still coaching in his home country.

"I am very happy to join Kedah and reunite with [former] coach Aidil. Everyone greeted me warmly on my first day here, and I look forward to greater challenges at a big club such as Kedah. I'm lucky and fortunate to be here and I'm ready to be in action.

"I look forward to the big matches such as the Sumbangsih Cup (season opener between defending league champions JDT and runners up Kedah) next month. Kedah are a great team and we will be able to face off against any team in the league. In 2021, I personally want to win titles and go far in the . I've been successful with Aidil previously, we've won the zonal AFC Cup stage together, and this time around we want to go farther," explained the 2016 S.League Young Player of the Year.