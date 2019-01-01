Keane surprised by 'outstanding' Man Utd performance

The Red Devils got the better of their local rivals thanks to an impressive opening 30 minutes, much to the former midfielder's surprise

Roy Keane was pleasantly surprised by 's "outstanding" display in Saturday's 2-1 win at .

The Red Devils took a two-goal lead within the first 30 minutes against the reigning Premier League champions through Marcus Rashford's penalty and a goal from Anthony Martial.

Nicolas Otamendi pulled one back for City with five minutes left, but United held on for a second straight league win, having beaten 2-1 in midweek.

And former United midfielder Keane praised the team's bravery against Pep Guardiola's side, hoping they can maintain this level of performance.

"I absolutely did not see this coming," Keane said on Sky Sports .

"It was fantastic - a proper Manchester United performance. Lots of bravery and personality. They were outstanding.

"I don't think beating Tottenham was a big deal at home, but that win today will give the players a lot of confidence as they have been criticised - nobody likes to be criticised.

"But hats off to Manchester United, whatever happens in January with the speculation, question marks over Ole, they were outstanding.

"This was a Manchester United performance.

"It wasn't all about how they counter-attacked, it was how they managed the game, got blocks in and showed personality.

"I really enjoyed watching them - it's what Manchester United is all about. But the key is to be consistent, week-in, week-out. Hopefully these young players will pick up on that."

Despite United's display, former star Gary Neville added on Sky Sports ​ that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad needs to be strengthened when the transfer window opens in January.

"It will give the squad confidence, but it doesn't change what United need to do in January," Neville said. "They need to get some experience to bolster that squad. They need it desperately. Scott McTominay and Fred have done brilliantly but they can't do it every week.

"It gives Ole a bit of breathing space and the confidence he can win big games as shown in the last four days."

Now unbeaten in five league matches, United have moved up to fifth in the table. Solskjaer's team are in action again on Thursday when they host AZ in the before returning to domestic duties with a game against .