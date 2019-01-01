Kean steps into Ronaldo's shoes and follows in Balotelli's footsteps with teenage goal record

The 19-year-old was asked to help fill in for Juventus' superstar forward against Empoli and rewarded that show of faith with a match-winning strike

Moise Kean is filling the shoes of Cristiano Ronaldo at - temporarily, at least - and following in the footsteps of Mario Balotelli with his goal-scoring exploits as a teenager in .

An academy graduate in Turin has been tipped to enjoy a bright future for some time.

He is, after all, already a record-breaking performer at senior level.

Upon being given his big break by Juve, Kean became the first player born in the 21st century to grace one of Europe’s top divisions, to score in one and to appear in the .

That place in the history books is safely secured, but there are more to be shot at.

The ambitious youngster has already stated his desire to chase down more records, just like current colleague Ronaldo.

For now, Kean is being asked to provide cover for a five-time Ballon d’Or winner nursing an untimely injury.

He was introduced off the bench by Massimiliano Allegri during the second-half of a meeting with Emploi on Sunday, and within three minutes had grabbed a match-winner.

Kean now has eight efforts to his name in the Italian top-flight, spread across outings for Juve and those taken in during a loan spell at Verona.

Only former and Milan frontman Balotelli can claim to have hit that mark at a younger age, with a teenager who has also earned senior international recognition heading down an illustrious path.

19 - Moise #Kean is the youngest player (19 years, 31 days) to score his first 8 Serie A goals since Mario #Balotelli (18 years, 242 days). Clamour. #JuveEmpoli — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) March 30, 2019

Balotelli was just 18 when reaching eight goals in Serie A, but Kean could go on to achieve much more.

A fellow countryman is currently impressing at , but there have been plenty of false dawns for a striker who is now 28 years of age and considered to have wasted much of his undoubted talent.

The same cannot be said of Kean at present, with his early promise hinting at a rise to the very top of the game.

Two goals have been recorded in just three appearances for , while he has nine efforts at club level.

Three of those have come in the Italian top-flight season, and from just three shots on target.

3 - Moise #Kean has scored 3 goals in the Serie A 2018/19 with the 3 shots he fired so far. Inspiration. #JuveEmpoli — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) March 30, 2019

Juve are fully aware of the talent they have on their hands and despite boasting the likes of Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic on their books, have worked hard to keep Kean and block any more loan moves away from the Allianz Stadium.