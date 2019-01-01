Kasimpasa ‘not decided’ on exits for Mbaye Diagne, Mahmoud Trezeguet

The African duo have attracted interest from several European clubs following their impressive displays for the Apaches in the first half of the term

Kasimpasa are yet to decide on the future of star players Mbaye Diagne and Mahmoud Trezeguet amid transfer speculations, according to manager Mustafa Denizli.

The duo played significant roles in the first half of the season as the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium outfit headed to the winter-break as fourth best in the league, levelled on points with second-placed Trabzonspor and six points behind leaders Istanbul Basaksehir.

Diagne, scorer of 20 league goals in 17 matches, leads the Turkish Super Lig scorer's chart and his remarkable form in front of goal has seen him linked with Championship leaders Leeds United.

Trezeguet, on his part, has caught the eyes of Stuttgart and Lazio having notched five goals and five assists this season.

After confirming offers for both players, Denizli disclosed that the club are reluctant to release their key players as they target a place in Europe this campaign.

“We have no intention to let Mbaye Diagne and Trezeguet go at the moment,” Denizli was quoted KingFut.

“We have to consider what will benefit our club. Till now we have not decided to let any of them go as the offers we received were not satisfying.”

Following the mid-season break, Kasimpasa take on Alanyaspor in a Turkish Cup fixture on Thursday.