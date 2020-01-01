Karl Toko Ekambi describes Lyon debut goal as a 'striker's dream'

The Cameroon forward was thrilled to get off the mark immediately with Les Gones

Karl Toko Ekambi was happy to get his first goal on his debut in the 3-0 victory over on Sunday, describing it as a "dream".

The 27-year old joined Les Gones on loan from and started from the bench, but came on in the 26th minute for the injured Martin Terrier.

He scored the final goal in the 77th minute, with Maxwel Cornet and Moussa Dembele netting the first two.

"When you arrive in a new team, you dream of that [scoring on debut]. Especially when you are a striker, you dream of scoring that first goal and it happened today," Toko Ekambi was quoted saying in Foot Mercato.

"I'm very happy with it. But we will have to move on quickly because the matches are linked together.”

It hasn't been a great season for Rudi Garcia's men who are 20 points behind Ligue 1 leaders and out of the European qualification places.

Toko Ekambi acknowledges the fans have been let down by this and he intends to give his all and reverse their fortunes.

"I know that the fans are going through the moments," he continued.

"I want to give my everything for the supporters and this club. That's what I'm going to do."