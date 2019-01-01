'Kante in, Lukaku & Matic out' - Man Utd offered transfer advice by former winger

The Red Devils should be looking to move two former Chelsea players out, says Lee Sharpe, while planning another transfer raid on Stamford Bridge

should be looking to sign N’Golo Kante, says Lee Sharpe, with the former Red Devils winger claiming “don’t seem to fancy” a World Cup winner.

Maurizio Sarri has continued to select the international on a regular basis this season, but has moved him out of his favoured holding role.

That has led to questioning of both men’s future, with Sarri linked with a return to Serie A while the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain cast admiring glances towards Kante.

Sharpe believes United should be in the mix for Kante if the exit door were to be opened, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urged to launch one raid on Stamford Bridge while moving former Chelsea stars Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic out.

The ex-Red Devils star told talkSPORT of what is required at Old Trafford this summer: “They have to go out and buy ready-made world-class players.

“They’ve got a few young players who are coming through, [Scott] McTominay looks really good.

“There are a few young players in the team so they need ready-made, experienced, world-class players to put them back on that sort of level and stage.

“I’m not sure it’s really worked out for Lukaku, a world-class centre-forward would be great.

“Defensively they look a little bit uncertain so maybe a centre-half. If I was at United, I’d probably look at swapping Matic, he’s been brilliant but he’s probably lost a yard.

“I’d go out and spend some money and get Kante because they don’t seem to fancy him at Chelsea.”

United’s ability to attract “world-class” talent onto their books will likely rest on the outcome of an ongoing top-four challenge.

Solskjaer’s side, who sit sixth in the Premier League at present, will be back in action on Saturday at home to West Ham, in what is considered to be a must-win game after suffering four defeats in their last five across all competitions.

Sharpe said of the meeting with the Hammers: “It’s a massive game. After the defeat, they definitely need to win.

“They need to bounce back after , although they’d be relatively happy being a goal down [heading into the quarter-final second leg] and limiting them to very few chances.

“West Ham are a funny side, sometimes they’re great and sometimes they’re totally average.

“I expect United to overrun them and come out comfortable winners. They’re desperate for the win now.”