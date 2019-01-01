Kane: Tottenham won't target David Luiz despite recent mistakes

The Spurs forward insists the Arsenal defender's recent struggles against Liverpool will not determine his side's North London Derby game plan

Harry Kane says will not specifically target defender David Luiz in this weekend's North London Derby despite the Brazilian's recent mistake-riddled performance against .

Luiz came under fire in just his second match in an Arsenal shirt as the former defender struggled in the Gunners' 3-1 defeat.

The defender conceded a penalty that was converted by Mohamed Salah before the Egyptian dashed past Luiz on his way to scoring Liverpool's third and final goal.

But despite those struggles, Kane says Spurs have no specific gameplan for targeting the international as they try to bounce back from their own defeat to Newcastle.

"We'll never specifically target one player and try to pick on him," Kane told the Daily Mail.

"I think David Luiz is a very, very good player – we all make mistakes, we all have bad performances as professionals, so there's no reason he can't have a good game on Sunday.

"We're very much about us, and we know if we perform to the best of our ability then we'll win the game.

"We want to come away with the bragging rights on Sunday - hopefully I, and the team, can perform and put in a special performance."

Tottenham were toppled by Newcastle in a 1-0 loss last time out, with summer signing Joelinton scoring the lone goal of the match.

As a result, Spurs have now dropped four points in their first three matches, having defeated before sealing a draw with .

That adds some early-season stakes to Sunday's clash with Arsenal, as Spurs look to keep up with their north London rivals as well as the rest of the league's top sides.

"It's high-stakes for a lot of reasons, that being one of them. We obviously don't want to fall too far behind [Liverpool], especially going away before the international break," Kane said.

"You don't want to have that negative feeling coming back and have even more pressure to win.

"It's a game which can really boost our energy and boost the fans if we win, get us back on track and build up a nice bit of momentum."