Kane on trophy mission: Tottenham need to step it up & bring it home!

The England striker has called on his club team-mates to finally end their long wait for silverware as they compete on four fronts in 2018-19

Harry Kane has issued a rallying cry to his Tottenham team-mates, calling for them to up their work rate to avoid another season without a trophy.

Spurs have built something of a reputation as nearly men in recent years, playing nice football but unable to go all the way having failed to pick up any silverware since the League Cup in 2008.

The London club have gone close on a number of occasions and have been in the mix with the big boys in the Premier League in the last few seasons, but Kane is hopeful that this is Tottenham's year.

“I've said all along that the aim of a professional footballer is to win team trophies,” the striker told Sky Sports.

“There will be no better feeling than to win something with these guys, we've all worked so hard over the last three or four years to turn Spurs into a team that contends each and every year.

“We're in a good stage, we're in a semi-final [Carabao Cup] with a 1-0 lead, we're in the FA Cup and Champions League and we're not too far off in the Premier League, although there is a long way to go.

“So far, so good, but it's this stage of the season that we have just fallen behind in the past so it is important this year that we step it up, work even harder and go into these games and try and bring it home.”

The fact that Spurs continue to ride high has surprised some as they opted not to make any summer signings, the only club in the league to do so.

But while that lack of transfer activity left some fans unsettled, Kane takes it as a positive sign that the manager has trust in the players already at his disposal.

“The manager didn't want to bring players in for the sake of it, he was happy with the squad he had. That gives you huge belief as a player.

“If the manager doesn't buy players it shows he is willing to trust and you want to repay him by working hard and improving yourself on the pitch.

“We've got a lot of players fighting for places and the competition for places is good.

“Everyone has done great this year, players that have come in when others have been injured and done well. We're going to need that for the rest of the season as well.”

Next up for third-placed Spurs in a meeting with Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday.