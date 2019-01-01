‘Kane no flat-track bully & will break Rooney’s record’ – Ex-England striker expects over 53 goals from Spurs star

The Tottenham striker was on target once more against Kosovo, with his international record now just 21 efforts short of a Manchester United legend

Harry Kane is no “flat-track bully” and will eventually break Wayne Rooney’s all-time record to become “ ’s greatest-ever goalscorer”, says Chris Sutton.

The striker, at the age of 26, is well on course to overtake a legend at the top of the scoring charts.

Another productive week for the Spurs star, which saw him follow a hat-trick against Montenegro with another effort in a meeting with Kosovo, has taken him onto 32 goals for his country.

Kane is now just 21 short of Rooney’s mark of 53 and, with time on his side, is expected to raise the bar for the Three Lions over the course of what has already been a prolific career.

Former frontman Sutton, who earned one cap for England, told the Daily Mail: “Watch out Wayne Rooney, because Harry Kane is coming for your record. At 26 years old, it is hard to see the Tottenham Hotspur striker not writing his name in history as England's greatest-ever goalscorer.

“With his ruthlessness and knack for making mincemeat of the minnows, he has to be a shoo-in to beat Rooney's total of 53.

“It would be unfair to brand Kane a flat-track bully, and I wouldn't call him that because he offers so much more, but he loves facing inferior opponents. There's nothing wrong with that, of course.

“I'm glad we can sit here and talk about how much he loves scoring against them than not scoring! Kane on Sunday equalled the record for most goals in a calendar year for England, joining George Hilsdon in 1908 and Dixie Dean in 1927 on 12.

“Look at who his goals in 2019 were against. Four against Bulgaria and four against Montenegro, two nations currently ranked joint-61st in the world. Two against Kosovo, ranked 114. Two against the , ranked 43.

“He has not been in the best form for his club but started this week on 28 goals for his country and finished it on 32 - just 21 shy of Rooney. Given the volume of games and the opponents he will face in the years that follow, I cannot see Kane passing up the opportunity to make that record his own.

“The only thing that might stop the Spurs striker is himself, if he gets injured. Or possibly if someone like Tammy Abraham can somehow succeed in forcing him out of the starting line-up.

“Yet Southgate clearly trusts Kane. It was interesting on Sunday how, given the changes made by the England boss, he kept him in there. Maybe Kane is asking his manager to play him.

“Maybe he is already eyeing up that record himself. I like that ambition if so. As a striker, Kane wants to score, score then score some more, and it's difficult to see him stopping any time soon as long as the supply line is there.”

Kane, as England captain, already has his sights set on another major international tournament.

A man who claimed the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup, as Gareth Southgate’s side reached the semi-finals, has helped to fire the Three Lions to Euro 2020 – with many tipping them to go far in a quest for continental glory.