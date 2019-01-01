‘Kane could follow Pochettino out of Spurs’ – Former Tottenham skipper raises transfer fear

Michael Dawson believes a man he once played alongside in north London could add to the uncertainty surrounding key men under Jose Mourinho

have been warned that Harry Kane could follow Mauricio Pochettino out of the club, with Michael Dawson concerned by the sense of uncertainty surrounding a number of key men.

Spurs have opted to make a change in the dugout amid ongoing struggles for consistency in 2019-20.

Pochettino has been relieved of his duties and replaced by former and boss Jose Mourinho.

It remains to be seen what kind of impact the Portuguese will have on and off the field.

Those currently running down their contracts may reconsider their position, with Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen still heading towards free agency.

Questions have also been asked of a number of other players, including the likes of Serge Aurier, Eric Dier and Danny Rose.

Speculation is never too far away from Kane either, with the prolific frontman the kind of striker that any side would want on their books.

Former Spurs skipper Dawson hopes the services of the captain can be retained in north London, although there remains an acceptance that tangible success will be required in order to keep a prized asset happy.

“The first thing Mourinho has to do now [is convince the players to stay],” Dawson told talkSPORT. “That group of players loved Pochettino. What he has done for the last five years is absolutely incredible.

“He made Harry Kane, and all I would say is I hope that doesn’t make him go, ‘now I want to leave.’

“You look at Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen … do they want to stay?

“Those kind of players, having your contract running out can be unsettling and once one leaves, it can maybe have a knock-on effect.”

Dawson is not the first to suggest that Kane could consider a move elsewhere.

The general consensus, though, is that the 26-year-old is happy to stay put for now and that any transfer in upcoming windows would require a record-breaking offer to be put on the table.

Ex-Spurs defender Pascal Chimbonda has told Gambling.com: “If [Tottenham were] to sell Kane, you know Levy is not going to let him go lightly. I don’t think he’d accept anything less than what PSG paid for Neymar so it might have to be another world record if anyone wanted to buy him.

“I wouldn’t put it past , Barcelona or even PSG paying that sort of money though, because what we’ve seen over the past couple of years is that money is no real object if one of the top, top clubs really want a specific player.”