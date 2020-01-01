Kane applauds Tottenham's defensive performance in gritty win against Arsenal

The Three Lions skipper was more than satisfied to play his part at the back as well as up front, as he and Son Heung-min dealt the damage once again

Harry Kane expressed his delight with 's performance in their North London derby victory over , lauding his teammates' effort in a smash-and-grab victory that sent them back to the Premier League summit.

Jose Mourinho's hosts ran out 2-0 victors against Mikel Arteta's Gunners despite notching just over half as many shots as their visitors and holding only 30 per cent of possession throughout the encounter.

Goals from Kane and Son Heung-min - who took their total league combinations to 11 for the season and moved second outright on the all-time list - dealt the damage in the first half to return them back to first place.

More teams

Despite their defensive exertions however, Kane only had positive words to say on his side's performance, hailing their collective showing as Spurs welcomed supporters back to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time this season.

"[It was] fantastic," the 27-year-old told Sky Sports News. "[It was] exactly what we set out for.

"We played well in the first half; the second half was a bit of a grind, but both teams defended well. They didn't create too many clear-cut chances, so we're delighted with the win.

"It wasn't comfortable. We could have had more of the ball in the second half – it wasn't how we wanted to play – but sometimes games turn into situations where you just have to adapt, and that was what happened today.

"Arsenal played well, kept the ball well and we couldn't really get out of our half, but they didn't really create too many chances, so it shows our defensive capabilities."

Having already engineered a similar result against Pep Guardiola's City last month with around a third of the ball once again, Kane paid tribute to his side's defensive mettle, stating that he is happy to drop deep and play his part in weathering any storms.

"I'm delighted with the result [defensively]," he added. "The boys dug deep and the defence from crosses was fantastic.

"It's one of them, a season where we're all pulling in the right direction, everyone on the pitch is willing to defend, attack and do what it takes to win the game.

"Set-pieces are a massive part of it, they had a lot today and the role I play in that is vital for the team, to try to clear as many as possible. I'm happy to do it."

Article continues below

Kane's double-act with Son has fast emerged as the most prolific partnership of the season, and their haul today has moved them within five of the all-time Premier League combination record held by Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba.

The man refuses to get carried away however, adding: "We're just feeling good. We're both at an age now where we're coming into our prime maybe in terms of understanding the game, understanding each other.

"When I'm passing it through and he's cutting inside and whipping them in the top bins, it's an easy game for me."